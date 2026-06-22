Jose Cabrera's Remarkable Debut Was Massive for Depleted Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks couldn't have asked for a great deal more than what newly-selected right-hander Jose Cabrera did in his MLB debut against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field on Sunday.

In front of a Father's Day crowd, Cabrera took the mound with confidence, and made one of the stronger first impressions in recent Diamondbacks history.

Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera makes excellent first impression

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Cabrera in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cabrera took the mound and fired a quick 1-2-3 first inning. He followed that up with a perfect second inning, punctuated by his first two major league strikeous. Cabrera struck out Twins first baseman Royce Lewis and third baseman Brooks Lee swinging.

Cabrera's two perfect innings marked only the second time in franchise history an Arizona starter has done so in their debut, joining Jarrod Parker in 2011. He's also just the fifth starter in all of MLB to accomplish that feat since 2024.

It would not, of course, be a perfect day for the right-hander. He hit a batter, then gave up a single and double in the third inning. But he stranded those baserunners with a strikeout to keep Minnesota scoreless.

After the trouble, Cabrera settled in for two more dominant, perfect frames. He entered in the top of the sixth inning and gave up a bunt single, but was pulled at just 62 pitches. He left having done more than his job — five strong, scoreless innings. He left in line for the win with a 2-0 lead.

Cabrera landed 45 of his 62 pitches for strikes, picked up 11 whiffs, and spread his usage somewhat evenly among a deep six-pitch arsenal. As he exited, he pointed to his parents, who sat in the stands after coming in from the Dominican Republic.

“Honestly, I felt proud because my dream was achieved, which was to play in the big leagues,” Cabrera said (via Alex Weiner of AZSports). “It was really a strong emotion."

“It felt super good. ... I enjoyed it a lot, which was important.”

Ultimately, Cabrera's efforts would not be rewarded by Arizona. The D-backs went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and their bullpen allowed four runs in four innings. Arizona lost 4-2, but Cabrera's debut meant more than the ultimate result.

The Diamondbacks' rotation is in trouble, to put it lightly. Zac Gallen is pitching at his worst career pace, as is Merrill Kelly. Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson will be out for a large portion of time with respective injuries, and Brandon Pfaadt is not yet stretched out to pitch a full starter's load.

Arizona needed someone unexpected to step up. And Cabrera did just that. Though there may easily be some rookie growing pains coming, Cabrera's 95-plus MPH fastball, deep arsenal and strong, confident mound presence were on full display Sunday.

Even in the face of a loss, Cabrera's debut can inspire hope for Arizona's rotational interim.