Diamondbacks' Injury Updates on Soroka and Lawlar are Not Encouraging

Friday, June 19 was not a good day for the health of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Early in the day, Ryne Nelson was placed on the 15-day IL with a flexor strain, which will cause him to miss at minimum 4-6 weeks. But the injury troubles didn't end there.

Right-hander Michael Soroka, who holds a 3.07 ERA and has been one of Arizona's best arms this year, left with a trainer after just one inning. In the eighth inning, Jordan Lawlar was pulled after legging out a bunt single.

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo provided new information on both of these players. It was not the most encouraging of updates for either player.

Diamondbacks' injured players could both land on IL

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Lovullo, Soroka has right glute discomfort and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity. Clearly, this is not the same level of concern as would be present for a shoulder or elbow injury, but an MRI suggests there is some amount of seriousness.

"He felt something on one of his warm-up pitches," Lovullo said. "Once you start to hear about that type of discomfort and balance, we asked him to throw a pitch. He said he didn't feel right about doing that. We decided to get him off the field."

Soroka, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the injury would not be too serious.

"Hopefully it'll be a minimum timeline," the right-hander said. Soroka may still have to miss a start or two, which would necessitate multiple call-ups to replace both he and Nelson.

Lawlar, on the other hand, suffered a right hamstring strain, despite jogging off the field without much apparent pain. He will also have an MRI on Saturday. The timeline for such an injury can range from a few weeks to multiple months.

Lawlar has already dealt with a hamstring injury multiple times in the past. He sat on the IL from June 26-August 14 during the 2025 season, and missed most of 2024 while dealing with a similar issue.

As far as the injured list is concerned, both players could find themselves on it, Lovullo said.

"There's gonna be some imaging, and I'm gonna remain optimistic. ... There could be a situation where one or both end up on the IL, I'm not sure," Lovullo said. "Before I say anything or go any further than that, I'll just say we'll let the MRI speak for us once we get that tomorrow."

The Diamondbacks have already been tested in terms of injuries this season, but to potentially lose two key players to the IL not long after losing one of their most talented pitchers for some time in Nelson is certainly a massive blow to a playoff-hopeful team.

"It's been brutal. It's been brutal. I'm not going to lie," Lovullo said. "We're going to try to get everybody healthy. We're going to try to get everybody back on their feet. It's going to be a little bit longer process for some, and it's been a tough 24, 48 hours for this ball club, but we know that we have to budget for very hard days."