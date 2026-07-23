Ketel Marte Scratched from D-backs Lineup vs Cardinals With Back Issue

The Arizona Diamondbacks have scratched star second baseman Ketel Marte from the starting lineup on Thursday, ahead of their rainout makeup game with the Cardinals in St. Louis.

According to D-backs radio's Steve Zinsmeister, Marte was scratched with what is being called back stiffness, for the time being.

Ketel was clearly nursing back soreness a few days ago when he DH'd back to back games. Had a big wrap on torso before games. It's a chronic problem for him dating back to 2019 September stress reaction.



Hopefully this clears up quickly https://t.co/RcaF0HpAuV — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) July 23, 2026

This is a chronic issue Marte has battled throughout his career, and is not necessarily indicative of a major injury. He has been scratched on multiple occasions before with a similar ailment, and even spent back-to-back games at DH heading into the road trip, which is unusual considering the high quality of his second base defense.

It is not clear as of this writing whether or not Marte will need to miss multiple games; Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Marte's status.

Ketel Marte scratched from Diamondbacks lineup

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a single against the Athletics in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how the D-backs' new lineup shakes out without Marte's presence.

RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler DH Adrian Del Castillo 3B Tim Tawa 2B Ildemaro Vargas 1B Tyler Locklear CF Ryan Waldschmidt

Marte's removal causes a bit of a Shuffle. Corbin Carroll moves into the leadoff spot, and Ildemaro Vargas moves from third base to second. That forces Tim Tawa to third and will add Tyler Locklear into the mix to cover first base. It's already an off day for veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is likely available off the bench if needed, barring another unforeseen injury issue.

Marte, meanwhile, is hitting .258/.313/.461 with 18 homers so far this season. He went 3-for-11 with a double and a homer in Arizona's most recent three-game series with the Athletics.

It hasn't quite been the star-caliber season fans are used to seeing out of Marte, though he's still been an impactful hitter and defender. He's had some bad luck, but has also had some relatively unfamiliar struggles.

Still, Marte's absence does provide one less threat to opposing pitchers. The veteran infielder has manned the leadoff spot all season for Arizona with the purpose of greeting opposing starters with a tough at-bat right away.

It's not as if Thursday's game does not matter. The D-backs lead the Cardinals by a half game for the final Wild Card berth. But Arizona does own the season series over St. Louis regardless of Thursday's outcome, so they'll have the tiebreaker no matter what. Still, every win is crucial as the D-backs hope to continue in a buyer's direction at the looming trade deadline.