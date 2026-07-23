Nolan Arenado Out of Diamondbacks Lineup for Makeup Game vs Cardinals

The Ariuzona Diamondbacks are kicking off a four-city road trip with a single-instance game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thuisday afternoon.

Arizona has already claimed the season series against their National League opponent Cardinals, so the D-backs do hold the tiebreaker should it come down to it in the final days of a playoff push.

Thursday was initially scheduled to be an off day for Arizona as they prepared for three-game sets in Pittsburgh, Washington D.C. and Cleveland. But a rainout in the finale of a four-game set in St. Louis back in late June forced a reschedule, taking an off day away from both clubs.

It's still a game that comes with a level of importance, however, as the D-backs currently lead the Cardinals by a half game in the Wild Card standings.

Let's take a look at the lineup for a 2:15 p.m. Arizona time first pitch in St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado out of Arizona lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nolan Arenado (28) grabs a ground ball against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's what the lineup looks like for Thursday's game:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler 1B Tim Tawa DH Adrian Del Castillo 3B Ildemaro Vargas CF Ryan Waldschmidt

The most notable change to the lineup is the absence of Nolan Arenado. Arenado has played in 96 of Arizona's 102 games thus far, so this is likely just an off day for the veteran third baseman. Diamondbacks On SI will report the latest if there is anything going on with Arenado.

Arenado has already had his fair share of revenge against his former Cardinals team, crushing a two-run homer to help complete a wild seven-run comeback victory to clinch the season series back on July 19. He also joined the 2,000-hit club with a double against the Athletics on Tuesday.

To replace Arenado, the D-backs will give Ildemaro Vargas his first start at third base this season. Vargas has played seven innings at third in four games this year, but has not started there since 2025. He only started there three times in that season, as well.

Vargas has been quite the versatile contributor lately. He was the walk-off hero for Tuesday night's win over the Athletics, then pitched the ninth inning of a 15-5 blowout victory on Wednesday to help preserve Torey Lovullo's bullpen.

Vargas at third pushes Tim Tawa out of the outfield and in to first base. That allows rookie Ryan Waldschmidt, who hit his first major league homer on Wednesday, to move back to center field after spending some time in left the previous series.