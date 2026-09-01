Ketel Marte Speaks Out On Diamondbacks Fans Booing Him

Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies was a bit more than just an important series-opener. The return of Ketel Marte painted over themes of playoff implications.

As Marte took the field for the first time since his drama-clouded unexcused absence, a hefty amount of boos rained down from the Chase Field fans. There were some cheers, as well.

The boos might not have been a surprise to everyone, but it was to Marte, who stood at his locker alongside a translator to address the media postgame.

Ketel Marte addresses fan boos

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte reacts after grounding out in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yes," Marte said, when asked if the fan reaction was a surprise. "I wasn't expecting that type of reception from the fans. ... I felt a little strange in my first at-bat, but that's hopefully going to go away."

Torey Lovulllo did not: "I'm not surprised, and I think he handled it very well," Lovullo said, succinctly

The boos got louder when he grounded out on a 1-1 pitch. But Marte did string together some quality plate appearances after that, lining out on a 3-2 pitch, working a walk and slapping an opposite-field single.

"The boos were a little bit less than compared to the first at-bat," Marte said.

Perhaps part of the fans' decision to boo might have stemmed from Marte's press conference earlier on Monday. When asked if he had a message for the fans, he simply shook his head and remained silent.

Marte said that response might have been partially due to the question being lost in translation.

"Going back to the press conference, when the question was made to me, I didn't really quite understand the word that was used at that moment," he said. "I'm never going to stop loving my fans and that's what I want them to understand."

Ketel Marte on tonight’s fan reaction and shaking his head when asked if he had a message for fans:



“When the question was made to me, I didn’t really quite understand the word that was used…



I’m never going to stop loving my fans and that’s what I want them to understand.” pic.twitter.com/BPHZLdlym4 — Diamondbacks On SI (@DbacksOnSI) September 1, 2026

Marte also addresseed his teammates and apologize for his absence. He said they received it well.

"Good. Thank God. They accepted my apology," he said. "The most important thing is for me to help them out. The most important thing is for me to stay healthy and be able to help this team out as well. I stood in front of them like a man and I asked for [forgiveness]. Thankfully, they accepted."

Lovullo said Marte's apology was "fantastic."

"He did his job. He did exactly what he told you guys he was gonna do. ... It was fast and simple, and he did exactly what he was supposed to do."

Regardless, it may take some time for fans to warm back up to Marte. Playing well and winning games will be the quickest way to do so.