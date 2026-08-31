Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to stay hot as they head to the desert for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After losing their first two games in Seattle to start the road trip, the Phillies have rattled off four wins in a row ahead of this series against the Snakes.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are back home after splitting a four-game set in San Francisco.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, Aug. 31.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+134)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Phillies -116

Diamondbacks +108

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-10, 5.03 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.51 ERA)

Aaron Nola has lowered his ERA by over half a run this month, allowing nine earned runs in 29 innings (2.79 ERA) in five starts.

Brandon Pfaadt has been leaking oil in his last two starts, allowing five runs in 5.2 innings against the Red Sox and four runs in 6.2 innings against the Cubs. The Phillies tagged him for four runs (three earned) in six innings back in April.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, ARID

Phillies record: 77-60

Diamondbacks record: 73-65

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Nola OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

I know the Diamondbacks don’t strike out a lot, but this line feels a bit disrespectful given Nola’s recent success.

Nola has at least seven strikeouts in four straight starts, and five or more in five straight and 11 of his last 13 outings. He should be able to get to five punchouts tonight in Arizona.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Phillies are back to their winning ways with four straight victories, including a road sweep of the Angels over the weekend. They’ve now won 13 of their last 15 games after a rut to begin August.

On the flip side, Arizona has been more up and down as of late, including a split in San Francisco in its four-game weekend set.

Most importantly, Aaron Nola has found a groove recently for the Phillies, allowing just nine runs in 29 innings this month. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt has allowed nine runs in 12.1 innings in his last two outings, and the Phillies tagged him for four runs (three earned) in six innings back in April.

Pick: Phillies -116

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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