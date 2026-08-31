Everything Ketel Marte Said About His Unexcused Absence, Path Forward

Ketel Marte sat in the Chase Field interview room, filled to the brim with reporters eager to hear his statement.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman, who is set to be activated and hit fourth in Arizona's lineup for the first time in two weeks, will have to face his teammates Monday, as well.

Marte, of course, unexpectedly no-showed to Fenway Park in Boston earlier this week, and was placed on the Restricted List as a result — reportedly dealing with a personal matter, as well as a knee injury. He went back to Arizona to receive an MRI on his knee and meet with Torey Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen regarding his unexcused absence.

The second baseman has now completed his rehab, and spoke to reporters for the first time regarding the events of the past two weeks. Speaking through team translator Alex Arpiza, here's what Marte had to say:

Everything Ketel Marte said to media regarding no-show

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Q: Can you just take us through what happened in Boston and just what you were feeling, what kept you from coming to the ballpark that night?

"A moment of frustration. I'm the type of person that when something's going on in my life, I don't like to talk about it, so that's kind of what was going on."

Q: Was the frustration injury-related or was it something with Torey? What was the frustration specifically about?

"I get along really well with Torey, and in that instance I failed him by not showing up. That morning I woke up, my body was in pain... No one made the decision for me, I'm the one that made the decision to not show up."

Q: Ketel, what would you like the guys in the [clubhouse] to understand about what happened?

"Those are things that we're going to talk about right now. I'm going to stand in front of my teammates like a man. I don't want any of my teammates to go through what I went through that morning."

Q: [A question about being seen at a local casino].

"I've been injured before, those are things that I do in my personal time."

Q: Can you tell us when you left Boston and where you went after you left Boston and came back here on the following Thursday?

"I never left early. The day that the team returned, that's the day that I returned."

Q: Where are you at right now, both mentally and physically, how are you doing?

"Both very well, I'm going to feel even better when I address my teammates, little by little."

Q: Are you going to apologize to your teammates?

"I've already done so with some of my teammates and I'm going to do that once again in front of everybody."

Q: Do you have a message for the fans?

[Marte shook his head and did not say anything]

Q: What do you regret most about all of this?

"Not going to the stadium, that's what I regret."

Q: What have these last couple of weeks been like for you, both in terms of getting through this, but also communicating with your teammates?

"A lot of things circulating in the media, everyone has a job to do. The only thing I can do is sit back and observe and watch."

Q: Do you hope that what you say to the team today can bring you together or at least push you all past this?

"Definitely, definitely. Like a man, I'm going to stand up in front of them, ask for forgiveness. We're human, we all commit mistakes."

Q: [Question about his teammates making comments on the situation]

"I love my teammates, I understand their frustration. The most important thing right now is that I'm doing well and my family's doing well, as well."

Q: When you removed pictures of the team from your Instagram, was that any frustration with [the organization]?

"No, not at all. ... I also removed pictures from Seattle, family pictures. So people see that and go with what they're inclined to think."

Q: What can you do better to communicate... if that day in Boston comes up again?

"That's what we're looking for: become a better player, become a better person. They know that I'm human, and I've committed mistakes because I am human."