Latest Injury Update on Corbin Burnes is Great News for Diamondbacks

The 2026 season has been one that likely carries plenty of frustration for Arizona Diamondbacks injured ace Corbin Burnes.

Burnes, of course, went down just 11 in to his six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona in 2025, requiring Tommy John surgery after a significant elbow injury.

Since then, Burnes has maintained an aggressive approach to his rehab. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury during his recovery that has pushed his return a long way out from the initially-intended All-Star Break realm.

But, according to the latest reports, there may be more than a little bit of light at the end of this tunnel.

Latest Corbin Burnes injury update

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Burnes appeared in his scheduled Bridge Camp game on Tuesday, throwing to live hitters. He threw just 24 pitches, and reportedly touched 93 MPH on the radar gun.

That is not quite Burnes' full velocity, of course. The righty would sit in the 94-96 MPH range on his cutter — his primary utilized pitch. It may take him some time to return to the top of that range once again. These types of injuries always come with a lengthy ramp-up process.

Piecoro reported that Burnes could appear in a rehab game as soon as this weekend, potentially in Reno.

Depending on that process, Burnes may return from the IL to continue ramping back up in the majors, rather than the minors. If that is the case, he will likely pitch no more than three innings at a time to begin.

It may not look like the ace version of Burnes, but Arizona's rotation is running out of options. Even a limited Burnes would likely have the potential to be more effective than some of their other options.

Other Diamondbacks updates: Gallen, Marte

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Piecoro provided updates on two other notable Diamondbacks.

Righty Zac Gallen (elbow inflammation) allowed one run on 45 pitches Tuesday, throwing three innings in a Bridge Camp game.

The earliest Gallen could return to Arizona would be September 7, as he is currently on the 60-day Injured List. Gallen was in the midst of a brutal season, pitching to an MLB-worst 6.34 ERA prior to his injury and subsequent placement on the IL. He has not pitched since July 7.

Ketel Marte (knee inflammation) may play in a Bridge Camp game Thursday. Marte could be able to make his return after the minimum stint. He has been rehabbing at Salt River Fields without issue, despite the drama regarding his absence from Fenway Park.