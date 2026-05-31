Mariners Hit Diamondbacks with Worst Possible Reality Check

The Arizona Diamondbacks were swept out of T-Mobile Park in Seattle, ending their hot streak with three losses at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.

Though the Mariners are — and were — certainly better than their record, with a tough pitching staff and home-run-happy hitters, it's difficult to find a way around Arizona's extreme lack of execution in a relatively important series.

Here's what we learned from a three-game sweep by the Mariners:

Diamondbacks fail to handle tougher opponent

May 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jorge Barrosa (1) and Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrate after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks had been cruising, winning 11 of their past 13 games against the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. When that type of sustained winning occurs, there is always the threat of severe regression.

Now, it's no fault of Arizona for winning the game they had scheduled. Teams play who they play, and the Diamondbacks' job was to win as many of those easy games as possible to stack wins for a tougher incoming schedule

But when the harsh reality of a higher-quality opponent hit, the Diamondbacks could not find a way to even squeak out one game. That is a major concern, especially with four games against the Dodgers looming.

The Mariners are a good team. The Diamondbacks losing a series after four straight series wins and a 31-24 record could be overlooked. To be completely held at bay and swept by a team that has had its own fair share of struggles this season is a bad omen for Arizona's abilities in front of the more brutal opponents lying ahead.

Diamondbacks' quality start stretch ends

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Arizona's starting rotation came in to this series with what felt like an inevitable ability to receive a quality start from their starting pitchers.

They did not get one in this series.

Zac Gallen was blown up for five runs over five innings in one of his uglier starts of the season. Ryne Nelson gave up four solo home runs and only managed to get through 5.1 frames. Merrill Kelly only allowed two runs, but could not complete the sixth inning after some struggles with efficiency.

In fact, the Diamondbacks' starting pitchers gave up nine home runs in three games — three by Gallen, four by Nelson and two by Kelly.

While, again, regression was likely due, the fact that it all came in the form of longballs was very concerning, with a home-run-dominant squad coming to Chase Field this week.

Diamondbacks lack clutch

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) watches after hitting a two run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

After what felt like 11 games' worth of timely hitting, productive outs and offensive explosiveness, the Diamondbacks' offense was held completely in check by Seattle. The Diamondbacks did collect plenty of base traffic, but showcased poor approaches when in need of the big knock.

Arizona went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position in game one, stranding 13 baserunners. Though they managed to tie the game in the ninth inning, they could not scrape the winning run across despite a one-out bases-loaded situation. They could not even move the ghost runner in extra innings.

Across games two and three, the D-backs went 0-for-9 with RISP. Though the Mariners strand baserunners at an elite pace, that is not an offensive output that will win Arizona many games. Twice were the Diamondbacks walked off in extra innings when they had ample opportunities to take late leads.

That is simply not good enough.