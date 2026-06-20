Michael Soroka Leaves Diamondbacks Game With Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks are starting to be hit with a flood of injuries. Earlier today they learned they'll lose Ryne Nelson for at least eight to tweleve weeks with a flexor tendon strain. Now they may be down one more member of the starting rotation.

Michael Soroka Leaves Game with Lower Body Injury

Michael Soroka had just completed a nine pitch first inning against the Minnesota Twins Friday night. Coming out for the second inning he threw a warmup pitch and immediately motioned for the trainer to out of the dugout.

Clearly moving uncomfortably, he was going to attempt to throw a couple of pitches but was not able to do that. He was moving as if he had a cramp in his lower body, and walked slowly with limp off the field with the trainer.

The Diamondbacks have since announced Soroka left the game with posterior left hip discomfort.

Michael Soroka left tonight's Diamondbacks game with Posterior Left Hip Discomfort — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) June 20, 2026

Soroka has been having an outstanding season for the Diamondbacks. He came into the game 8-3, 3.11 ERA in 81 innngs pitched. Signed for just $7.5 million with a mutual option, he's been a major contributer to the D-backs season.

Soroka also came to the Diamondbacks with a long injury history. He's had no fewer than nine injured list stints in his MLB career. That included a serious achilles injury that kept him out all of 2021 and 2022.

Various shoulder, biceps and knee injuries have also limited Soroka. The seven year veteran has thrown just 497 innings since entering the league in 2018.

Any extended absence would be very difficult for the Diamondbacks to overcome. Their depth was already about to be tested with the injury to Nelson. Suddenly losing two starters within 24 hours could completely change the complexion of the season for Arizona.

Add to this the news earlier this month that Corbin Burnes had suffered a setback in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, injuring his shoulder, and the D-backs rotation plans are suddenly in disarray.

Just one day prior General Manager Mike Hazen declared that he intends to be a buyer at the trade deadline. Those plans may end up changing if injuries continue to decimate his ball club.