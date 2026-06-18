Hopeful Diamondbacks Plan To Buy at Trade Deadline

It was hardly even a question, thrown in at the end of a radio interview, but Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen went out of his way to give a definitive, strong statement on his trade deadline plans.

"I'm planning on buying," Hazen said, in the waning seconds of an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke show.

And so, the Diamondbacks are buyers. For the time being, at least.

Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen intends to buy at deadline

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Diamondbacks have been buyers in two of their last three seasons, adding talent in 2023 on the way to the World Series and 2024 on the way to 89 wins despite missing the postseason. Hazen opted to sell in 2025, with a relatively aging roster filled with pending free agents.

The Diamondbacks were seven games under .500 at 51-58 ahead of last year's deadline, prior to selling. The record itself was poor, but the circumstantial performance spurred Hazen's decision to pull the trigger on a fire sale.

Arizona had lost eight of nine games and five in a row heading into the July 31 deadline, despite sitting at a very similar 36-37 at this point in the year. It did not look like that club had any chance of contending, and the team was not playing well enough to give Hazen a reason to buy.

Hazen was open about that requirement, even though he knew selling off key pieces of the clubhouse would be impactful — for better or worse.

This year, it does not sound like Hazen is considering selling as an option, though a similarly-abysmal pre-deadline slide might force his hand in that regard.

Diamondbacks should buy if they want to make the playoffs

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen (left) speaks to the media with Diamondbacks head coach Torey Lovullo after the team was eliminated from playoff contention at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks are, still, in a state of postseason uncertainty. Such is the life of a club that hovers around .500 in the most competitive division in the sport. But though Arizona's playoff hopes are anything but a guarantee, the fact is their 38-36 record puts them just 0.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot.

There's stiff competition, of course. The Diamondbacks are marginally trailing the likes of the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals (39-36), as well as their scuffling NL West Rival San Diego Padres.

No one is catching the Dodgers for the division lead, but Arizona didn't need to do that to make it to the World Series in 2023. They will, however, need to find a way to beat some of the other NL teams in the race as the playoffs near.

The truth is, there is likely more at stake this season. Yes, there are missing pieces on the roster, but there's pressure on both Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo to get a talented team back to the postseason.

Simply put, adding talent is the best way to do so, both in 2026 and beyond. Taking a gamble to sell contributing players for development-dependent prospects is riskier than addressing areas of need.

The Diamondbacks need a middle-order power bat (or two). They need starting pitching. Almost every club could use bullpen help. Hazen sounds determined to buy, and that's likely the best possible way to move forward.

If Arizona is forced to pviot and sell, 2026 has likely gone south much more intensely than expected.