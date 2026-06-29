Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was able to share encouraging news regarding right-hander Michael Soroka on Monday afternoon.

Michael Soroka Making Quick Progress

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka talks to a trainer after suffering an injury prior to the start of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Soroka went on the 15-day injured list on June 20 with a left glute strain. At the time, Lovullo said he expected Soroka to be out four to six weeks. It seems there is a chance that the right-hander could return on the short end of that estimated range.

While the manager did not state a date explicitly, just a four-week absence would allow for a return right after the All-Star break.

"That glute injury is fairly asymptomatic, so he's going to begin his throwing program, bullpens, etc., and building up as best he can, as fast as he can to return to us," Lovullo said.

Lovullo said that Soroka would be able to proceed quickly to bullpen mound sessions, and if they didn't start this week, they would start next week, as long as he remains asymptomatic. He will not require follow-up imaging to get the green light to throw again.

The key information was that Soroka is not starting from scratch with a prolonged flat ground program.

"It's a fast turnaround" Lovullo said. "Once he gets back on the bump, and starts that progression we want to be as quick as possible."

The D-backs have been forced to piece together their rotation of late, due to the injuries plaguing Soroka and Ryne Nelson. Jose Cabrera was promoted to the major leagues and has made two starts. Mitch Bratt came up to make a three-inning spot start. Brandon Pfaadt is on the taxi squad for Monday's game and will be activated to start on Tuesday.

James McCann Nearing Rehab Games

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (left) fist bumps James McCann at the end of the second inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backup catcher James McCann has been on the 10-day injured list since May 19 with a quad injury. He had repeat MRI testing that showed significant healing.

McCann is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, July 2, with the plan to play five innings. Arian Del Castillo has been getting the reps behind Gabriel Moreno at backup catcher.

Gabriel Moreno Still Nursing Hamstring Tightness

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno drives in a run on a fielding error in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moreno himself has been slowed by a hamstring issue. That issue has been evident when Moreno runs the bases.

"He's feeling much better," said Lovullo. "We're giving him the okay to not go 100%, it looks very funny. It's not the way we play baseball here. I'm proud of that, we run hard and we gave permission and the trade-off was that he could play and have the at-bats that he's having and impact the game the way that he has."

Lovullo indicated those restrictions on running hard could soon be lifted soon.

Corbin Burnes Still Shut Down

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes is interviewed by the media at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Corbin Burnes, who suffered a setback in early June during his Tommy John surgery rehab with a Teres Major strain, is expected to have follow-up imaging the first or second week of July.

Since no throwing will begin prior to that, it will take time for Burnes to ramp up into a throwing program once he gets a green light. The expected return is some time in September, if at all.