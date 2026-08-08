Torey Lovullo Suggests Possible Jordan Lawlar Return Schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a long list of injured players they are hoping to get back to help them with the stretch run.

As reported earlier today, one of those names had to be scratched off the list, as left-handed reliever A.J. Puk will not return this season. But there was an encouraging update regarding Jordan Lawlar, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Torey Lovullo Gives Details on Jordan Lawlar's Return Schedule

Lawlar has played in two rehab games with Double-A Amarillo already, and will play in two more on Friday August 7 and Saturday August 8. The plan is to then send him to join the Triple-A Reno Aces who will play in Tacoma the following week, starting Tuesday August 11.

Lovullo was asked if Lawlar could be eligible to join the team on their upcoming road trip to Atlanta August 14.

"Yeah, I want to think so," the manager said. "We're getting very close with him, and he's been battling injuries on and off now for a couple of years. If we've got to wait a couple extra days, let's make sure that he's healthy and feels right.

"He's feeling really good. The fact that he's playing back-to-back games day off and then back-to-back games again tells me a good story. But let's let him test that [hamstring] out a little bit. I don't know what it looks like beyond tomorrow, but we'll see possibly on the road trip sometime."

Based on Lovullo's comments then it's clear that Lawlar is still at least seven days away from returning, barring any setbacks of course.

Other Diamondbacks health updates

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Soroka (gute strain) threw a bullpen at Chase Field on Friday. While Lovullo refused to confirm it, it's all but certain that Soroka will start on Monday, August 10 against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (strained right adductor) had to push things back a little bit. He had some recent imaging that showed his adductor strain is not completely resolved.

Drey Jameson (hip impingement) will throw in a bridge camp game August 8, with a target for one inning and 25 pitches.

Justin Martinez (recovering from Tommy John surgery) will continue his rehab assignment in Fresno Friday night with the Visalia Rawhide. No schedule has been given for the exact number of rehab games that are planned.

Blake Walston (Tommy John surgery) will throw two innings and 35 pitches on rehab assignment with the Reno Aces on Saturday, August 8

Tommy Troy (sprained right AC joint) will take live BP on Saturday August 8 to test out the shoulder.

Zac Gallen (elbow inflammation) threw a 25 pitch bullpen. He is on the 60-day IL and not eligible to return until September 8.

Corbin Burnes threw a 25-pitch bullpen at Chase Field Friday. It was not announced when he'll throw his first live BP.