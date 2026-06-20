Diamondbacks Make Brutal New Lawlar, Soroka Roster Moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a large-scale roster move following Friday night's parade of injuries.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks placed 23-year-old outfielder Jordan Lawlar on the 10-day injured list, after he suffered a right hamstring strain in the eighth inning of Friday's win.

In a corresponding move, infield-outfield utilityman Tim Tawa has been recalled from Triple-A Reno. Tawa's arrival was first reported by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.

Haven’t heard anything definitively on Jordan Lawlar or Michael Soroka but have heard Tim Tawa is returning. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 20, 2026

Arizona also placed right-hander Michael Soroka, who left his Friday night start after just one inning, on the 15-day IL with a left glute strain. Left-handed reliever Philip Abner has been called up from Reno.

Diamondbacks place Lawlar on IL, call up Tawa

Arizona Diamondbacks Jordan Lawlar during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a tough road for Lawlar in terms of injury. After struggling to stay healthy (and to produce at the major league level) for several seasons prior, the infielder-turned-outfielder looked to have turned a corner this year.

Through his first six games of the year he looked strong, hitting .333/.400/.556. But he was struck with a pitch on April 2, and had to hit the 60-day IL with a fractured wrist.

Once he did return from that injury, Lawlar seemed to pick up where he left off. He has multi-hit games in three of his last six contests, including two on Friday night prior to his removal. It was on his second hit — legging out a bunt single in the eighth inning — that Lawlar injured his hamstring.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky. Some, like the one that landed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the IL earlier this month, are minor, and require minimal downtime. But Lawlar has a history of injuries to that muscle, and was forced to miss major portions of both 2024 and 2025 due to hamstring issues.

Tawa has not swung a hot bat in the major leagues, but he's been tearing up Triple-A since being sent down on June 1. As a part of the D-backs' major league club, he's hit to a .519 OPS, but he has slashed .351/.439/.772 with a 1.211 OPS for Reno, which is exceptional production even given the offense-heavy league environment.

Tawa is a versatile player, and an extremely sturdy defender at a variety of positions. He's been used all along the infield and outfield in his career, and is proficient at just about every spot despite infrequent playing time.

Diamondbacks place Soroka on IL, call up Abner

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka talks to a trainer after suffering an injury prior to the start of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks will lose soroka for multiple turns through the rotation. Soroka had been one of Arizona's best arms, holding a 3.07 ERA and sturdy peripherals.

On the heels of losing righty Ryne Nelson for likely multiple months, the D-backs' rotation will sustain another massive hit, though Soroka expressed optimism for minimal downtime in his postgame interview Friday night.

Abner, 24, had a rough stint in the majors his last time up, allowing five runs in 1.1 innings to the Washington Nationals on June 5. He's been quite successful for Reno, however, with a 4.76 ERA that is considered well above average in the PCL. His 3.16 FIP and 2.98 expected ERA are elite underlying metrics, but that has yet to translate to the majors.

Arizona will still need to add a starting pitcher for both Sunday's game and Soroka's next turn. More moves are likely to be coming.