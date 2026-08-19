Nolan Arenado Back in D-backs' Lineup vs Red Sox After Injury Concern

The Arizona Diamondbacks, after losing back-to-back games to the Boston Red Sox in ugly fashion the past two days, will look to salvage Wednesday afternoon's finale matchup and avoid a potential sweep.

They'll do so with their veteran third baseman back in the lineup, despite his absence for the past two contests. Nolan Arenado, who is in the midst of a somewhat resurgent offensive season, left the Diamondbacks' finale against the Atlanta Braves with what was called left trunk discomfort at the time.

Arenado had been worried about a potential intercostal muscle injury, which had the potential to send him to the IL for a chunk of time. He had an MRI in Boston, but will ultimately avoid the IL for the time being after a "minor signal" was found in the intercostal region.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado back in lineup

Aug 14, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) walks to the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado will not play third base, but he will bat fifth in the order and serve as Arizona's designated hitter. Here's what the lineup looks like against Boston:

2B Ildemaro Vargas RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa CF Jordan Lawlar 3B Jose Fernandez LF Ryan Waldschmidt

Arenado's bat may not bring the superstar-level output it once did, but he's having a solid overall season. He's hit to a .241/.321/.443 slash and .764 OPS, and with his two-homer game on August 15, hit the 20-homer mark for the first time since the 2023 season. He hit 28 homers combined between 2024 and 2025.

He's not, however, quite able to throw from third base at 100%, as he told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson. He also said he is hopeful that Arizona's scheduled off day Thursday will help him get closer to full strength by Friday.

Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup as the DH. I asked how the full speed throwing went from 3rd yesterday he said “not great” but hopes with the off day tomorrow by Friday it’s much better. — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) August 19, 2026

With Arenado at the DH slot, that will give recently-recalled infielder Jose Fernandez another chance to start at third base. Fernandez was part of the transaction that also saw Diamondbacks' star second baseman Ketel Marte land on the Restricted List.

Marte reportedly did not show up to the ballpark on Monday, which caused quite the disruption. Marte, who is dealing with a personal matter, was also expected to travel back to Arizona to undergo an MRI on his knee. As such, it will be Ildemaro Vargas taking second base duties for the Diamondbacks.

It's impossible to call a game or a series a "must-win" with this much of the month of August left. But the Diamondbacks could certainly use a victory Wednesday.