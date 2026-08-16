Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado Exits Game vs Braves With Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado hit two home runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-3 blowout win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. But he was not able to make it through the entirety of Sunday morning's finale matchup.

In the top half of the fourth inning, Arenado hit a relatively sharp ground ball with two outs to Braves third baseman Austin Riley. As Arenado ran to first base, however, he appeared to come up somewhat awkwardly.

Ahead of the following half inning, Arenado was immediately replaced by veteran utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas at third. After Ketel Marte left the series opener with a knee issue, Vargas has been busy as a defensive replacement even when not getting the start.

As of this writing, there is no indication of severity with regard to Arenado. He did not appear to be in serious, intense pain and the trainers did not have to walk him off the field. It looked to be a lower body injury at the time.

The team has since stated that Arenado left the game with what is being called left trunk discomfort.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado leaves with injury

Aug 14, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) walks to the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tough blow to see Arenado leave the game after the performance he had on Saturday. With his two home runs, the veteran third baseman cemented his first 20-homer season since 2023. Between 2024 and 2025, he hit just 28 homers combined. His bat has come back around this year.

So far, Arenado's offense has been a pleasant surprise for Arizona. Though he's not the superstar he once was at age 35, he's hitting to a .764 OPS this year and came into Sunday with a 109 wRC+, or 9% above average.

And while he also does not boast the sparkling defensive metrics, it's clear he hasn't lost much of his platinum glove defense at third base. He has routinely made difficult plays look easy at third, and he's quickly become a key member of a clubhouse with a hefty portion of younger players.

Losing Arenado for extended time would be a blow to an Arizona offense that is already somewhat of a perplexing group. To lose some of the little middle-order production and pop, while losing one of the best gloves in MLB history at third base would not a positive development for a team in the midst of a playoff chase.

Diamondbacks on SI will continue to report the latest on Arenado's status moving forward.