One Year Later, D-backs' Eugenio Suarez Trade is Big Disappointment

Eugenio Suarez was the rental gem of the 2025 Trade Deadline, and the Arizona Diamondbacks had already begun their fire sale when the news dropped on July 31. The D-backs had sent the affable third baseman back to his former club in the Seattle Mariners.

At the time of the deal, Suarez was hitting .248/.320/.576 for a 141 wRC+, with an eye-popping 36 home runs. The return for Arizona was threefold: first base prospect Tyler Locklear (SEA No. 9), RHP Hunter Cranton (No. 16) and RHP Juan Burgos (No. 17).

And so far, it's looking like neither team received much of an impact from this deal.

Eugenio Suarez trade was somewhat disappointing

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the trade, Suarez went on to hit 13 more home runs for a season total of 49. But his wRC+ dropped to a below-average 91 in his 53 games back in Seattle. He hit .189 with a .682 OPS to close out 2025.

Suarez did have a big moment in the playoffs, hitting a dramatic grand slam in game five of the ALCS. He hit three homers in 12 playoff games, but only recorded a .213 average and .701 OPS in the Postseason.

It's not that Suarez was an entirely unproductive player, but he did not come close to replicating his near-.900 first-half OPS. Suarez was not retained by Seattle and is currently on a one-year deal with the Reds. It hasn't been a great season; he's hitting .202/.276/.390 with 14 homers for Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks' haul is not showing much production yet, either.

Diamondbacks' return not making big impact yet

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear (31) takes ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks needed a first baseman after they traded Josh Naylor just a few days prior, also to Seattle. So Locklear and his high-output Triple-A numbers were expected to fill that gap almost immediately. He did not.

Locklear hit .175 for a .529 OPS in 31 games with Arizona in 2025, then had his season end thanks to two separate injuries suffered on the same play — both requiring surgery.

Locklear looks much improved this season, hitting .261/.357/.435 in his first eight games, but he has yet to prove he can be a sustainable impact player on either side of the ball. There is still time for the 25-year-old, but he hasn't quite found that full rhythm, yet.

Burgos, a 26-year-old reliever, has been wildly unproductive. He gave up seven runs in his first 6.2 innings as a Diamondback, and has posted ERAs of 8.31 and 5.55 in Triple-A Reno. He's made two appearances in the majors this year, giving up a run on three hits and a hit-by-pitch.

Cranton, also a relief prospect, has hardly played. He's currently in Double-A, but has spent nearly all of his D-backs tenure on the Injured List. He has made just one appearance for an Arizona affiliate and gave up two runs in 1.1 innings. He's been on the 60-day IL since April 22.

There is still time for all three of these players to grow into impact players, but so far, this trade is not looking great for either team.