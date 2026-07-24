The Diamondbacks May Have Just Found Their First Base Solution

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst first base production in all of major league baseball.

It's not particularly close, either. Even with the recent offensive output from both Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas, the D-backs' .617 first base OPS is last in the majors by nearly 30 points. They haven't got much power from a power-focused position, either.

It's been a parade of options there. Carlos Santana and Pavin Smith were both DFA'd after unproductive seasons.

Tawa and Vargas have held down the defensive end admirably enough, but neither have been consistently productive at the plate beyond a hot streak here or there. Rookie Jose Fernandez landed in the majors with a splash, but cooled off significantly and remains in Triple-A.

And when the Diamondbacks recalled first baseman Tyler Locklear on July 17, even his exceptional Triple-A hot streak offered little reason to assume he'd produce at a level he's never shown success at before.

But that hasn't been quite the case.

Diasmondbacks' Tyler Locklear coming out hot

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it's a small sample size. But since his recall, Locklear has hit .385/.467/.692 so far in the majors. He has five hits and two walks, while only striking out twice in in 15 plate appearances.

The power arrived just on time, as well. Locklear fell a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, crushing a double and his first home run of the year. He scored twice and knocked in three runs — the homer erased a 2-1 deficit and spurred on a 10-run downpour by the Diamondbacks' bats.

Yes, it's only been four games. But it's also more impressive than just about any other four-game stretch Locklear was able to string together in 2025 with the Diamondbacks, after he was acquired at the Deadline as the headlining return of the Eugenio Suarez trade.

Locklear hit just .175/.267/.262 in his first 31 games as a Diamondback last year before his season came to a brutal, dual-surgery end.

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coming back this year, everybody's familiar again," Locklear said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh after Arizona's win on Thursday. "You already know these people and played with them before, so just the comfortability coming into the locker room.

"Just being with everybody again — it's been really fun. And as you can see, we're on a roll right now. So just trying to keep it going. Make a push for this thing at the end."

There is much more than Locklear must display in order to take full command of the hot seat at first base. But to see him tee off on major league pitching so quickly is an encouraging sign. He looks more confident and capable at the plate, and the Diamondbacks needed that, desperately.