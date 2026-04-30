The Reason D-backs' Merrill Kelly is Struggling is Painfully Simple

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has simply not looked like himself in his first three starts of 2026, since coming off the injured list.

Kelly, after his first three turns through the rotation, owns a 9.20 ERA. He's given up eight and five runs respectively in his previous two starts — 13 in his last 9.1 innings.

But the problem isn't his velocity, which has always sat on the lower end of the 90s. Nor is it his raw stuff, which appears to be moving properly and holding its usual shape.

The harsh truth is very simple: Kelly is not throwing enough consistent strikes, and it's costing him batters. Kelly has walked 12 in his first 14.2 innings of 2026. He's landed a mere 55% of his pitches for strikes in the process.

That is not what Kelly has staked his underrated career on in Arizona.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly struggling with strike-throwing

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

After his most recent loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, an obviously-frustrated Kelly spoke with reporters (including AZCentral's Jose Romero) about his five-inning, five-run start.

Kelly said, after missing most of his spring training process and starting his season on an unconventional timeline, his command has appeared to be the last thing he's still searching for.

"I think every comeback is different. I think everybody's different," he said. "The answer to that for me [about whether command is the last aspect to return after a lengthy downtime] right now is yes.

"I've got to stop putting myself in bad situations. I've got to stop making it harder on myself each game. I think if you look at all three games that I've thrown so far, I think that's probably what you could [attribute] all of them to."

Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo, said it was "frustrating" to watch Kelly struggle through his last outing.

"He'll be the first to tell you that that's just not who he is," Lovullo said. "We're addressing it, and we're all frustrated by it.

"I think it's delivery-based, maybe timing-based. That's what I was trying to talk to him about yesterday after his outing. I know he was frustrated. I like when players get frustrated in the dugout and let it eat a little bit," Lovullo continued.

How concerning Merrill Kelly's start really is to the D-backs

Apr 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) takes a moment before taking the mound in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Lovullo did point, however, to the fact that Kelly's slow start does run in parallel to the way he (fully healthy) began 2025. Kelly had an ERA of 7.20 with nine walks in his first three starts last season, including a nine-run blowup at Yankee Stadium.

So while the concern level is not zero, there is a modicum of hope that this is simply part of an extended ramp-up process for the veteran.

"I think he's working his way back," D-backs assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye added (via Arizona Sports Wolf & Luke). "We've gotten to know Merrill asthe guy that really can command the ball, work the edges. ... his stuff looks like it's fine.

"When he doesn't have his command, it can get him, and I think he's gonna work his way through it. There's probably some things that not having a full spring training makes you play a little bit of catch up. I anticipate Merrill is gonna be fine this year," Sawdaye said.

Regardless, the D-backs do need their reliable veteran back. There's still time, but some forward progress would be quite welcome.