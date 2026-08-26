Ryan Waldschmidt's Huge Walk-Off vs Cubs Boosts D-backs Playoff Hopes

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt apparently has a knack for hitting walk-off home runs in the most dramatic of fashion.

On Tuesday night, in a game that felt lifeless through Arizona's first seven innings concluded with another massive swing.

Ryan Waldschmidt hits walk-off homer vs Cubs

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waldschmidt, who entered the game to pinch-hit for Jorge Barrosa, got a 2-1 slider in the heart of the zone from Cubs reliever Jacob Webb. Jose Fernandez was at second base, running for Tim Tawa following a walk.

In nearly identical fashion to what Waldschmidt did to Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz just a few weeks prior, the ball sailed over the left field fence to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 victory.

Ryan Waldschmidt hits walk-off home runs.



That’s just what he does. pic.twitter.com/RpyKqeHRzY — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) August 26, 2026

Arizona had trailed 4-0 as late as the eighth inning. They began their rally then, scratching three across in the home half. All they needed was to complete the comeback, and Waldschmidt was the man for the job.

"Man, it was awesome," Waldschmidt said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson and Mark Grace postgame.

"I was ready the whole time. Went in the cages probably about the fifth inning and just tried to get as many swings in as possible. Hit some lefty stuff, hit some righty stuff. Just trying to be ready for any moment that my name was called. So, when I went out there against a right-handed pitcher, I was ready to go," he said.

"He threw me [a slider] first pitch, and I was looking for the heater. ... I got a good look at it on the first one and tried not to miss that second one."

Waldschmidt has been an impact player since returning from Triple-A Reno. He's been a positive force for Arizona with his bat and his ever-improving glove. On the year, he's now up to a .276/.339/.400 slash and .739 OPS.

Diamondabcks gain playoff ground after Waldschmidt homer

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The home run was thrilling. The victory counts as just one of Arizona's 70 in the win column. But it came at the right time.

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Seattle Mariners by a score of 4-1. The San Diego Padres lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 1-0.

And so, the Diamondbacks earned ground in the playoff race. With both of those National League teams losing, Arizona has climbed to within just one game of the third and final Wild Card slot.