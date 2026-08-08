Ryan Waldschmidt's Wild Walk-Off Proves D-backs Can Hang With Dodgers

At the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, MLB teams were quite interested in Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt. GM Mike Hazen opted not to trade Arizona's former No. 1 prospect.

That looks like a good decision.

On Friday night, the Diamondbacks turned what might have been an extremely frustrating loss into one of the most thrilling victories of the year. Staring down a 3-2 deficit in the ninth inning of a close game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Waldschmidt came up to bat against vaunted closer Edwin Diaz, serving as the winning run.

On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Waldschmidt saw a center-cut 90 MPH slider in the heart of the zone. He crushed that pitch and sent it 105.5 MPH off the bat, 411 deep over the left center field wall.

As the cheers of a packed Chase Field thundered, Waldschmidt rounded the bases to score the winning run. Arizona walked off their NL West foes, 4-3.

Waldschmidt said he wasn't certain it was gone off the bat. He was focused on getting to third base, if possible.

"I hit it and I was going to try and get to third. As soon as I got it, I started sprinting. And if it didn't get out, I was going to try and get to third, because there was only one out, and makes it a lot easier on the next guy to walk it off," Waldschmidt said.

"So, I started sprinting. And then I heard everyone kind of go crazy. And I looked up and both outfielders were just looking into the stands. So, I was like, that's pretty sweet.

"It was great. ... For that to be my first walk off, obviously, in my career, in a very long time for me, was just cool. I mean, everyone was fired up. They were all super happy and super excited for me, and obviously, I was excited to be able to do that to help the team win. It was just a really cool environment in here after the game."

Ryan Waldschmidt walks off Dodgers

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing as the blast was only Waldschmidt's second home run of his major league career — with the first coming in a blowout against the Athletics — it was, obviously, his first major league walk-off.

It hasn't been an entirely smooth season for Waldschmidt, who was called up and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Reno after some struggles at the plate. But since he's returned, he's hit like the high-output player Arizona has needed. This moment is the biggest of his young MLB career, and it might stay that way, for a bit.

"Great moment for Waldy, they're celebrating him right now," manager Torey Lovullo said.

"A young player comes up with the game on the line, has the right heartbeat, slows it down, and then drives the baseball out of the ballpark to win a game in a race that we're firmly in, it doesn't get any better."

With that swing, Waldschmidt raised his season slash to .292/.331/.417. He's hit .350 this month after a .915 OPS in July. It would appear the 23-year-old is coming into his own as a major league player. What better team to do it against.

Diamondbacks take lead in season series with Dodgers

Aug 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs to second base en route to a double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win, Arizona now holds the lead over Los Angeles in the season series, 6-5. The Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers heading into the All-Star Break, and Friday night's loss serves as LA's seventh straight loss.

With two more games to go, Arizona has two chances to claim the season series for good. Though, clearly, the NL West will still likely go to the Dodgers, barring a continuation of their struggles, Arizona has shown they can do much more than simply compete against the top-rated club in baseball.

Waldschmidt said the fact that it was against such an opponent made it that much sweeter.

"Against anyone it would be pretty cool," he said. "But obviously, against someone that you consider a rival in any game, to be able to hit a walk off home run against them. And obviously, against a pitcher of that caliber... And to be able to do that against that team and against an arm like that is pretty special."

"Everyone was playing their heart out. I mean, it's 40-plus thousand people in the stands. Two great teams going at it. And obviously, as of now, two playoff teams and World Series contending teams."

Arizona is only three years removed from sweeping the Dodgers in the playoffs. Though the postseason is a different environment, the Diamondbacks have shown they have what it takes to defeat MLB's Goliath.