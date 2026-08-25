Torey Lovullo Addresses Tense Moment Between D-backs, Cubs Coaches

In the fifth inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' eventual 7-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field, a strange moment arose.

With two outs, Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister and pitching coach Brian Kaplan were seen exchanging heated words with both home plate umpire Lance Barrett and the Cubs' dugout, including Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty.

The argument escalated beyond chirps into almost a full-blown shouting match. It did not progress beyond that, however, and no ejections were warranted. But there was a clear issue.

At the time, it appeared that it might have been due to Chicago third base coach Quintin Berry and his activity in the third base coach's box. The D-backs broadcast speculated that Berry might have been attempting to peek at starter Merrill Kelly's pitch selection and relay signs to his hitters.

Video below (warning: explicit language):

Diamondbacks and Cubs dugouts exchanging wordspic.twitter.com/Pcn2eMpv38 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 25, 2026

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo, who also had some (calmer) words with Barrett, addressed the strange exchange.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo addresses exchange wuth Cubs dugout

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) looks out to the field against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Lovullo had to say regarding the altercation (via the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast).

"It's gamesmanship. It's part of the game that I wanna keep between me and the Cubs. We were barking at their third base coach, and he was barking back. And what's funny in April is not funny in August. Everybody's edgy. And they're protecting their side, we're protecting our side. And that's as far as I wanna go with that."

When asked directly about the legality of a third base coach relaying signs to batters, Lovullo would not say — yet — whether or not that was the exact thing Berry was attempting to do. It seemed like that might have been the theory, however.

Arizona's manager did insist that the confrontation did not turn personal.

"Just two teams going at it. Sometimes it happens," Lovullo said.

It's not the first time the Diamondbacks have had a sharp exchange with an opposing club, though it was a bit more subdued than the previous instance.

Arizona had nearly an all-out brawl with the Cleveland Guardians back on August 2, as a result of the Guardians taking issue with a Tim Tawa bunt attempt during the sixth inning of a no-hitter from Gavin Williams. That incident did not lead to any adverse consequences, either.

It would appear Monday night's issue has been resolved, as well. The Diamondbacks will face off for two more contests on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this stage, every game matters in an eventual playoff chase. Arizona cannot afford to continue losing series.