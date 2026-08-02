Torey Lovullo Says Controversial Tim Tawa Bunt Didn't Break Unwritten Rule

A bit of a tense situation unfolded on Sunday, in the finale of the Arizona Diamondbacks' three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams was dominating the Arizona lineup. He was perfect through five innings. And then, with no outs and clear bases, outfielder Tim Tawa squared to bunt to open the sixth.

The bunt was unsuccessful, going well foul. One pitch later, Tawa took a full swing on a center-cut breaking ball and lined Arizona's first hit 101 MPH to right field. The Guardians did not take this development in stride.

Cleveland catcher Patrick Bailey and shortstop Brayan Rocchio were seen exchanging some words with Tawa after the failed bunt attempt.

After an error allowed Ildemaro Vargas to reach base and a wild pitch got him to third, rain began to affect the game. The tarp came out, and the contest entered a delay. In the process, tempers flared, stemming from the bunt attempt. Benches cleared.

Guardians were pissed at the Dbacks after they tried to bunt and end Gavin Williams' perfect game



The benches ended up clearing in the pouring rain as the grounds crew tried to get the tarp on the field pic.twitter.com/Yn27HaqCnS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 2, 2026

Some would argue Tawa violated an "unwritten rule" by attempting to break up a perfect game with a bunt. Others would argue for the competitive nature of the game.

Here's what manager Torey Lovullo said about the incident:

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo addresses Tim Tawa bunt

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo, when asked about the potential violation of an unwritten rule, said that attempt was "not even close, for me."

"I'm totally fine with him bunting in the sixth inning of a game," Lovullo said, speaking with D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh.

"I've had this discussion with Steven Vogt before, when he was in our dugout as a player. I play it clean for six [innings]. And you can do basically anything in between the white lines for six innings. And then after that, you gotta be careful.

"It's either black or white for me. I don't like gray stuff. So [Tawa] asked if he could bunt. We all checked off on it, said absolutely. And they clearly took exception to that."

Lovullo and Vogt had a firm, yet still mostly calm exchange at home plate during the conflict. A fired-up Guardians 3B coach Rouglas Odor had to be restrained.

Vogt played for Lovullo's D-backs in 2020 and 2021. There did not appear to be any bad blood between the two following the exchange.

"I've had some situations before where I've been the cause of some blowups. And it's my job... to go out there and de-escalate. So that's what I was trying to do at that time," Lovullo said.

"I had a discussion with Steven about what was going on, and we saw eye-to-eye, and it was then time to get players off the field."

The Diamondbacks would go on to lose the game, 5-0. Due to the sixth-inning rain delay, there was no chance Williams could have completed the perfect game, even if Tawa was held off base. Tawa's bunt attempt was not the batted ball that ended that bid.

Regardless of Sunday's outcome, Arizona earned a series win heading into the trade deadline.