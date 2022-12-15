MLB Pipeline Mock Draft Has D-backs Taking College Shortstop

MLB Pipeline released their first mock draft after the draft lottery last week. With the Diamondbacks' pick (No. 12) Jonathan Mayo selected Jacob Wilson, a shortstop from Grand Canyon University. Grand Canyon is a short drive away from Chase Field.

12. D-backs: Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

Jack’s kid could very well perform his way up this list above some of the other college bats, but the D-backs would be thrilled if he and his super-advanced bat got to No. 12. Last year, Jace Jung made it to No. 12, so why not a repeat in a Top 10-caliber bat making it to this spot?

Wilson is the son of former big league shortstop Jack Wilson, who put up 23.6 bWAR in 1370 games and an All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2004. MLB Pipeline has him as the No. 9 ranked prospect in this upcoming draft class as of right now, although that is subject to change. His carrying tool is an advanced hit tool, which Pipeline ranks as a 65 on a 20-80 scale. This fits right in line with what the D-backs have targeted in the draft under Mike Hazen in the first round with position players, an advanced hit tool with underlying power due to strong wrists.

Wilson is coming off a strong sophomore season, in which he hit .358/.418/.585 with 12 home runs, 25 walks, and just seven strikeouts in 275 plate appearances. In the ensuing summer, he hit .278 with one home run, five strikeouts, and six walks for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League. A big junior season, and it'll have to be big considering the level of competition he faces compared to the rest of the top collegiate bats, could actually catapult him as the top shortstop to go in next year's draft.

While not as fast or athletic as some of the other first round picks they've taken, he'd be a great addition as a guy who's almost a sure bet to play on the left side of the infield. Wilson gives the D-backs coverage at shortstop beyond just No. 2 prospect Jordan Lawlar and could be a long-term solution at third if both players pan out. Wilson has the bat and physical profile to handle third, standing at 6'3" and has an above-average arm.