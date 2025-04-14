Three Key Takeaways from D-backs' Chaotic Series Win over Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks came away with a big series win over the Milwaukee Brewers, taking two of three at home despite being outscored 13-10 overall and leading for a mere three total innings.
Such is baseball, and such is the chaotic nature of the Diamondbacks.
Arizona improves to 9-7 on the season, and appears to be gaining some footing after a wobbly start, even while enduring the absence of All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte as he recovers from a hamstring strain.
After another successful series win, here are three takeaways from the past three games against the Brewers:
1: The Return of Chaos Ball
It's been the moniker of the D-backs for some time now, since their unprecedented march to the 2023 World Series. Chaos reigns, and Arizona finds a way.
That had been generally absent from the 2025 season, at least to begin the first handful of series. The D-backs looked more like a slug-and-slump team, with little to no threat of running wild on the bases or causing chaos for opposing pitchers.
That changed drastically in this series, as they completed a wild, five-run ninth-inning comeback to take a crucial game two. They also surged late in the rubber match to take the series, scoring in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings consecutively. This followed a 17-inning scoreless streak to begin the first two games.
Corbin Carroll logged his first stolen base of the year, Josh Naylor recorded his fourth, and Arizona was able to capitalize on both a balk and poor defense by the Brewers, finding a way to take a late lead despite failing to homer once over the past two victories.
Rather than staking their reputation on home runs, the D-backs walked, singled, reached on error and found a way to make it home, by any means necessary. If this is a return to a more chaotic style of baseball, it's a welcome reunion with their past identity.
2: Quality Starters
The Diamondbacks' starting rotation was their biggest crutch heading into their series against the Orioles. But since Zac Gallen was touched up by Baltimore, Arizona's starting arms have recorded five straight Quality Starts, with a 4-1 record as a result.
Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodríguez, Brandon Pfaadt and Corbin Burnes all showcased much better starts than their previous turns, and even Gallen recovered from a rough first to throw six innings of two-run ball against Milwaukee.
All three starters facing the Brewers picked up a QS, pitching 18.1 innings with seven earned runs. That might not be an elite number, but it's a welcome change from an ERA well above 5.00 in the D-backs' first two turns through the rotation.
While Quality Starts can't be counted on 100 percent of the time, even a steady baseline of innings, and a low-enough ERA can allow for Arizona's offense and bullpen to get the job done.
3: Playing From Behind
If there's one negative, or, at the very least, concern, it's the lack of consistent leads. Even with a more solid turn through the rotation and excellent bullpen pitching, the D-backs can't always count on incredible comebacks. Or maybe they can.
Regardless, Arizona still seems to have an issue with going down in the score early, and their offense has come almost exclusively in back-end innings. If it works, it's not like there's a reason to complain, but the question arises, is this winning sustainable?
It's hard to imagine that it is. The D-backs will likely need to find a way to keep their opponents down early and build early leads to become a complete contender.
However, if this is what they're capable of doing without one of their best early- and late-inning weapons in Marte, Arizona's offense could be in good shape as the dog days of summer approach.