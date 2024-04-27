Zac Gallen Injured in Deflating Loss to the Mariners
The Diamondbacks lost a game to the Mariners tonight 6-1, but may have dodged a bullet. Zac Gallen exited the game in the bottom of the 6th inning with right hamstring tightness, casting a pall over the game in what was already a difficult season for the Diamondbacks.
Gallen allowed a solo homer to former Diamondback Josh Rojas on the first pitch of the game. He allowed a second solo homer in the second inning as well, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Despite continuing to give up some hard contact, he settled down after that, retiring 11 of the next 12 batters.
After walking the leadoff hitter in the 6th, he suffered the hamstring injury in the middle of a Julio Rodriguez at bat. Hopping off the mound in obvious discomfort, he left with the trainer a few moments later.
After the game Torey Lovullo said it was a right hamstring spasm but there were no signs of anything greater and he will not require an MRI. "I think we really dodged a bullet. I credit him. It's hard to pull back in those situations and understand what your body is feeling."
Gallen also described it as minor tightness and something he has dealt with before in 2019 and 2021. "I know it's not something to mess around with and push through. It didn't feel like it was too severe honestly I just tried to nip it in the bud before it got worse and make the smart play. Maybe give up an inning or two as opposed to go on the IL for an extended period of time."
With Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Ryne Nelson all on the injured list, the D-backs cannot afford to lose another pitcher, least of all Gallen. He felt like there was a good chance to make his next start, but he'll be further evaluated in the coming days.
Scott McGough relieved Gallen, and allowed a single and walk, before giving up a grand slam to Mitch Haniger. That made the scored 6-1 and the D-backs never got back in the game. The lone D-backs run came on a solo homer by Kevin Newman in the top of the 6th. It was Newman's second homer of the year. Justin Martinez threw two scoreless innings.
Mariners starter Emerson Hancock went six innings allowing just two hits, two walks and the Newman homer. His record improved to 3-2 and his ERA came down to 5.06. Gallen's record now stands at 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA.
In their last four victories the D-backs have scored 48 runs, but in their last five losses they've scored just eight. The feast or famine offense, coupled with inconsistent relief pitching has resulted in a 12-15 start for the D-backs. They dropped into fourth place and are 4.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The Mariners improve to 14-12 and maintain their position atop the AL West.
Game two of the series is tomorrow night at 6:40 P.M. Slade Cecconi starts for the Diamondbacks and George Kirby will pitch for Seattle.