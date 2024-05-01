Zac Gallen's Start Pushed Out Again by Torey Lovullo
Zac Gallen came out of his start last Friday with what was officially called a right hamstring cramp. It's also verbally been referred to as a spasm. Over the last few days there had been uncertainty over whether he would make his next start, which was originally scheduled for today. After throwing his bullpen session Torey Lovullo and Gallen both said after that Gallen would make his next start.
Then last night the bee swarm delay happened, forcing Jordan Montgomery to be scratched. Last night Lovullo announced that Montgomery would pitch today instead and Gallen would start on Friday against San Diego. We reported that accordingly but that information is no longer the plan.
This afternoon, the plan was changed again. Lovullo just announced that Slade Cecconi would start on Friday and Brandon Pfaadt on Saturday. Sunday is still TBA and Lovullo would not commit to when Gallen would make his next start. He also promised further clarity later tonight. Another consideration is that Ryne Nelson could come off the injured list and start on Sunday.
When pressed on whether or not there had been any setbacks for Gallen, Lovullo insisted there had not been. In each step of the process, Gallen has "tested out" positively. Lovullo said he "does not want to take a chance with one of the best starters in the National League. "
Gallen threw a career-high 243.2 innings last year, regular and postseason combined. The team slow-played his spring training, delaying his first spring outing and cutting it close to get his pitch counts ramped up to start the season. They've taken every opportunity to protect him and make sure he will make it through the 162-game season unscathed and be ready for the Postseason.
Against the backdrop of all the injuries the team has had in the rotation, with Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez both on the injured list, it's understandable that Lovullo wants to protect his pitcher. The hope for the Diamondbacks is that this extra layer of precaution keeps Gallen healthy and performing for the long haul.