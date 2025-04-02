Dodgers Acquire Former American League Steals Leader From Athletics
Esteury Ruiz was designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier this week.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Athletics, according to a report from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
Ruiz, who was designated for assignment from the Athletics earlier this week, is two seasons removed from leading the American League in steals. He stole 67 bases in 2023, while batting .254.
However, Ruiz was unable to replicate the same success last season. Ruiz battled multiple injuries, and was ultimately lost for the season in September after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. In 29 games, he hit .200 and stole just five bases in 65 plate appearances.
Ruiz will add outfield depth for the Dodgers, and at the very least, a lethal pinch runner if he can prove he's healthy.
