Dodgers Acquire Cavan Biggio in Trade With Blue Jays
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired utilityman Cavan Biggio in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Wednesday.
Biggio was designated for assignment by Toronto on Friday in the midst of a down season at the plate. He is batting .200 with a .614 OPS, two home runs and nine RBIs in 44 games this season. The Blue Jays received 23-year-old minor-league relief pitcher Braydon Fisher and cash considerations in return.
Biggio, 29, is the son of Hall of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio. He made his MLB debut in 2019 as part of a heralded group of Toronto rookies that included two other players whose fathers played in the big leagues, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Biggio had a strong rookie season, posting a .793 OPS with 16 home runs and 48 RBIs in 100 games and finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He was also a productive hitter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but has struggled since then while also dealing with injuries. He has been a below-average hitter by OPS+ in each of the past four seasons.
Biggio’s biggest strength is that he is a versatile fielder who has played every defensive position on the diamond except pitcher and catcher. He has played primarily at second base, while also seeing significant time at third, first and in right field.
The Dodgers do have one hole to fill in their infield. Max Muncy, who has played the most games at third base this season of any Dodgers player, is currently on the injured list with an oblique strain. Utilityman Kiké Hernández has primarily played third since Muncy went down.