Dodgers Lose Stalwart Reliever to Tommy John Surgery

Los Angeles's bullpen remains in flux.

Evan Phillips walks off the field against the Rangers.
Evan Phillips walks off the field against the Rangers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to repeat as World Series champs, they'll have do it without a key cog in their bullpen machine.

Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss at least the rest of the 2025 season, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday ahead of the team's series against the New York Yankees.

"It's surprising," Roberts said via Sonja Chen of MLB.com. "More disappointed for Evan, but he just wasn't responding to the rest and then (trying) to ramp back up. Ultimately, that was kind of the advice and the route he decided to go."

Phillips ends '25 with a 0-0 record and 0.00 ERA to go with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

He last pitched on May 5, working a scoreless inning in a 7–4 win over the Miami Marlins. A move to the injured list with right forearm discomfort followed, and that snowballed into a shift to the 60-day injured list Thursday as Los Angeles traded for a potential replacement.

A valued member of the Dodgers' bullpen since 2021, Phillips saved 42 games for Los Angeles from 2023 to '24.

