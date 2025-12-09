Dodgers Signing Edwin Díaz Had MLB Fans in Shambles
The rich just keep on getting richer.
The Dodgers fortified their bullpen on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year contract with standout closer Edwin Díaz. The contract is worth $69 million, and Díaz will make an average of $23 million per season.
After winning back-to-back championships in 2024 and ‘25, Los Angeles went and successfully plugged the only hole on its roster by signing, once again, the best player available. The team’s spending habits defy anything previously seen in MLB, as the Dodgers are totally unafraid to make a financial commitment to a player if it means improving their roster. As the super-team continues to improve throughout the offseason, fans are growing increasingly frustrated.
The team ended the 2025 season with a payroll exceeding $330 million, the highest in MLB, and they’ll field an even more expensive team in 2026 after signing Díaz. The frightening reality is that they’re probably not even done making offseason additions yet, either.
Baseball fans have been frustrated by the Dodgers’ endless spending, and the addition of MLB’s best relief pitcher didn’t help in that regard. MLB fans had plenty to say about the Dodgers’ deal with Díaz on Tuesday.
Can anyone stop the Dodgers at this point?