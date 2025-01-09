Dodgers Trade Former Top Prospect to Twins
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to reshape their roster on Thursday, shipping a former top prospect to the Minnesota Twins.
Los Angeles sent catcher Diego Cartaya to the Twins in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jose Vasquez. Cartaya was long thought to be the team's future backstop and was the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline as recently as 2023, and MLB.com rated him as the No. 14 prospect in all of baseball before the 2023 campaign.
The 23-year-old Cartaya has yet to reach the major leagues and spent the 2024 season split between Double-A and Triple-A. In 95 games, he slashed .221/.323/.363 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Cartaya was MLB Pipeline's top-rated player in the 2018 international class, and Los Angeles signed him for $2.5 million out of Venezuela. He was designated for assignment last week to open a 40-man roster spot for the recently signed Hyesong Kim.
In return, the Dodgers are getting the 20-year-old Vasquez, who went 4-0 with a 4.99 ERA for the Twins in the Dominican Summer League in 2024.