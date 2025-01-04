Shohei Ohtani Welcomed Hyeseong Kim to Dodgers With Special, Three-Word Message
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday added to a club that won the 2024 World Series, as they signed KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year contract. Kim, a career .304 hitter with impressive base-stealing skills, as well as the versatility and ability to play second base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots, adds depth to an already-impressive Dodgers roster.
So, it stands to reason that three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani would be excited about the addition. Ohtani, via the stories on his Instagram account, found a special way to welcome Kim to Los Angeles.
"Welcome my friend," Ohtani wrote in Kim's native language of Korean.
The move to write the welcome message in Korean was thoughtful on Ohtani's part, as well as a gesture that Kim appreciated.
It's also not the only way the Dodgers superstar made an impression with Kim. According to reports by the South Korean media, Ohtani reportedly met with Kim and "gave him a lot of advice."
Ohtani, 30, is coming off of a season for the ages that saw him become the sole member of the 50-home run, 50-stolen base club while taking home the third MVP award of his career. He helped lead the Dodgers to their eighth World Series title.