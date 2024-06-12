Dodgers Make Trade For Blue Jays Infielder: Reports
According to multiple reports Wednesday, the Dodgers are acquiring infielder Cavan Biggio, who was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher is headed to Toronto.
The Dodgers need help at the bottom of their lineup and also on the infield. Third baseman Max Muncy has been sidelined since May 15 by an oblique injury. Miguel Rojas has been trying to play through leg soreness but hasn't played on back-to-back days since May 28-29.
Although Biggio isn't a star along the lines of his father, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, he's a serviceable defender who has played everywhere but pitcher and catcher in a career that began in 2019. It's unclear how the Dodgers will use him, or what the corresponding 26-man roster move will be once he's activated. The Dodgers host the Texas Rangers Wednesday night.
Biggio, 29, has fairly even career splits: .223/.338/.393 vs. right-handed pitchers and .240/.359/.346 against left-handers. Overall he's a career .227/.343/.382 hitter with 48 home runs and 176 RBIs in 490 games, all with Toronto.
Fisher, 23, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2018. He's split the 2024 season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, making all 15 of his appearances out of the bullpen. He's combined for a 5.68 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 15 walks in 19 innings.