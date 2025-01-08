A Dodgers Rival Has Appeared to Emerge as the Favorite in the Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
As the baseball world awaits the decision of Roki Sasaki, a recent development among MLB executives may shed more light on where the phenom will land.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, originally favorites to sign the right-hander, are starting to have some serious competition for the right-handed pitcher.
Dodgers fans had — and still have — plenty of reason to believe that Los Angeles is the favorite for Sasaki. Two of his teammates on the World Baseball Classic winning Japanese National team — Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto — both joined L.A. last season.
Not to mention, the Dodgers are the reigning champions of the North American baseball world. However, the Padres appear to be gaining some traction among MLB executives.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported: "While the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the heavy favorites to sign Sasaki for the past year, with some teams convinced he already made up his mind, the San Diego Padres have emerged as the new choice among executives."
Given some of the young phenom's personal preferences, this move is not completely out of left field.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic positively explained the nature of the relationship between Sasaki and current Padres pitcher Yu Darvish as "a godfather-like figure among active Japanese players." Lin also noted that Darvish is "said to badly want the young right-hander as his teammate."
Wanting a Japanese star on his team is something that is not new for Darvish. Before the start of the 2024 season, Darvish expressed some frustration on the Dodgers signing Ohtani and Yamamoto.
“Frankly speaking, it would have been nice if they came here, if they were my teammates,” Darvish said. “But I’m happy for them. They’re in a very good organization.”
Although San Diego has "a godfather-like" mentor to Sasaki, another non-Dodgers team that could make a play at the 23-year-old is the New York Yankees.
According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, "[Sasaki's] favorite player growing up was Masahiro Tanaka, which would lead me to guess he was at least somewhat of a Yankees fan."
This is another potential influence to the prospect given the large market in New York, similar to Los Angeles, and potentially growing up a fan of the team.
When it comes to signing big-name free agents, never count out the Dodgers, though.
Earlier this offseason, L.A. made a blockbuster signing in Cy Young award winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. It's also worth mentioning that reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani will be back on the mound and in the Dodgers rotation at some point during the 2025 season.
More news: Gavin Lux Trade Means Dodgers Can Bring Back Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández