Gavin Lux Trade Means Dodgers Can Bring Back Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández: Opinion
The Los Angeles Dodgers trading second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds isn't exactly a surprise. However, when the Dodgers signed utility man Hyeseong Kim, there was speculation his arrival could have implications for Lux, Chris Taylor, and Kiké Hernández.
Read more: Dodgers Trade Infielder Gavin Lux To Reds In Blockbuster Deal
Hernández is a free agent this offseason, and while many fans were anxious for his return, the Dodgers signing Kim made a reunion seem doubtful.
However, the situation in Los Angeles has changed now that Lux is gone. The departure of Lux has in many ways opened the door for the Dodgers to bring back Hernández. Kim will likely emerge as the Dodgers' starting second baseman, instead of playing a super utility role for the team.
The reality is Lux became expendable the moment the Dodgers signed Kim, though he emerged as a potential trade candidate long before this winter. Now that the Dodgers have parted ways with one of their many middle infielders, the team can add another utility man in Hernández.
However, there was some speculation that the Dodgers would hold onto Lux after general manager Brandon Gomes said the front office didn't feel like any player had to be traded with the arrival of Kim.
“We don’t feel like there’s anything necessarily that we need to do," Gomes said. “I think we’ll see how things play out and progress and continue to have those conversations."
The Dodgers publicly said Lux would be penciled in as the team's second baseman just last week, but he will find himself on a new team in this new year. Meanwhile, Hernández has been candid about a potential return this offseason.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said via The Shop. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
A Dodgers' reunion with Hernández is now a real possibility with the departure of Lux. As one World Series champion goes, another could return.
More news: Dodgers Reportedly Competing With Major NL Rival for $80M Free Agent