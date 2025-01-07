Gavin Lux Trade Means Dodgers Can Bring Back Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández: Opinion

Potential Dodgers 2025 lineup now:



1. Shohei Ohtani DH

2. Mookie Betts SS

3. Freddie Freeman 1B

4. Teoscar Hernández RF

5. Max Muncy 3B

6. Will Smith C

7. Michael Conforto LF

8. Tommy Edman CF

9. Hyeseong Kim 2B



A reunion with utility man Kiké Hernández seems more likely now.