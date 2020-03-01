A Spring Training Chat with Dodgers Prospect Andre Jackson

SI Inside the Dodgers' interview series continues its romp through Spring Training with host Steven Douglas. In today's installment, please meet minor league right-hander, Andre Jackson.

Jackson is a 6' 3", 210 pounder, first drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2014. He chose education at the University of Utah over pro ball and with an ensuing opportunity was taken by the Dodgers in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Jackson debuted in 2018 with L.A.'s rookie Arizona team, before being promoted to the A-ball Great Lakes Loons. All told that first year, the numbers roll out this way: 3-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.632 WHIP, 17 starts, 68 innings and 76 strikeouts.

Beginning the 2019 season with the Loons, Jackson made 10 starts, going 48 1/3, with 50 Ks, a 4-1 record, 2.23 ERA and 0.993 WHIP. Upon his promotion to the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Jackson made an additional 15 starts, striking out 91 in 66 1/3, with a 4.07 and 1.492. He's ranked 24th in the Dodgers ' system by Baseball America, which notes that Jackson "runs his fastball from 92-98 mph, sitting 94-96, and backs it up with an upper 80s cutter, mid-80s changeup and low 80s breaking ball."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.