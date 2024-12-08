Andrew Friedman Provides Huge Injury Update on Injured Dodgers Pitcher
Time and time again, the Dodgers bullpen came in clutch for the team this season. In the postseason, a new reliever took the mound nearly every inning to prevent opponents from getting comfortable with a pitcher. The bullpen also held down the fort while the starting rotation drowned in injuries over the regular season.
A key piece to the Los Angeles bullpen is right-handed reliever Evan Phillips. In the regular season, Phillips recorded a 3.62 ERA, 18 saves, and 63 strikeouts across 61 appearances.
He made five appearances in the postseason before enduring a season-ending arm injury in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, provided a positive update on the health of Phillips. Friedman told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times that Phillips is “fine” and will not need to have surgery. Additionally, Friedman expects Phillips to be prepared for Spring Training. But, the 30-year-old has not started any throwing programs this offseason.
Phillips made his postseason debut in 2021 after the Dodgers claimed him off waivers in Aug. 2021. Since then, he has pitched all four postseasons of his career with Los Angeles. He has yet to allow a run in a postseason game and has only allowed seven hits across all four years.
Phillips’ injury in the postseason forced the Dodgers to exclude him from the World Series roster. Right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol – who was placed on the injured list in late September with right shoulder inflammation – replaced Phillips in the bullpen. Graterol made three appearances, where he allowed one go-ahead run in Game 5.
Phillips only sustained one other injury this season. He suffered a right hamstring strain that required a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The injury limited Phillips to one MLB appearance in May.
Like Phillips, several other Dodgers players endured injuries in the final games of the season. First baseman Freddie Freeman played with an sprained ankle and broken rib cartilage in the postseason. Freeman reportedly underwent ankle surgery on Thursday. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani also had surgery to address a torn labrum that was a result of a dislocated shoulder on Oct. 26.
Fortunately, both of the 2024 NL All-Stars are projected to be healthy for Spring Training in February.
While the Los Angeles front office is hard at work to acquire new talent for next season, the offseason is a chance for these injured Dodgers to recover for next season.