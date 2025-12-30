Dodgers Front Office Earns Top Ranking Across 4 Major Sports

It's hard to win consecutive World Series titles without having a well-constructed front office. From president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman to general manager Brandon Gomes to an elite scouting department, the Dodgers have benefitted from having one of the top leadership groups in Major League Baseball.

In fact, the Dodgers don't just have one of the best front offices in MLB, but all of American professional sports, according to The Athletic.

In a poll of over 2,300 sports fans, the Dodgers front office was ranked the second-best front office across the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, falling behind only the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.

The combination of an ownership group that is willing to spend top dollar with a well-established team culture, the Dodgers are well-positioned to continue their success in 2026 and onward.

“They’re a behemoth, but also a behemoth built brick by brick for a long time by Andrew,” one MLB general manager said of the Dodgers. “You don’t just become a behemoth without doing 100 extraordinary things to win all the time, build players’ value and build the team in different ways. Now they have the platform to do seemingly whatever they want.”

During the 2025 season, the Dodgers were ranked as The Athletic's top front office in baseball, with 40 MLB executives voting in the poll.

“In some ways it’s hard to pick anyone but the Dodgers, right?” said one American League executive in April. “They are operating as well and as consistently across all areas of acquisition and development and performance as any team, I think, in modern history.”

The Dodgers front office remains active, making major additions to the 2026 roster this offseason. No signings have been more significant for L.A. than the blockbuster free agent signing of closer Edwin Diaz. After a disappointing season from the Dodger bullpen, the front office responded with a major addition to their weakest part of the roster.

However, getting a player like Diaz meant spending a lot of money — $69 million, to be exact. Some polled by The Athletic felt that L.A.'s financial advantage takes away from their front office's success.

“I respect the hell out of Andrew Friedman and [New York Yankees general manager] Brian Cashman,” one team’s baseball operations president said. “Andrew’s a Hall of Famer and I think Cash is, too. But in the end, they have advantages a lot of teams don’t. The teams I most admire are the ones like Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Milwaukee.”

