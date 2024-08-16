Angels Option Former Dodgers Prospect To Triple-A
The Angels claimed right-handed reliever Nick Robertson off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and left-handed reliever Brock Burke off waivers from the Texas Rangers, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.
The pair had each been designated for assignment on Sunday by their respective teams. Los Angeles had two open spots on their 40-man roster, which means the addition of the two relievers will not require the Angels to make any additional roster changes.
Robertson, 26, was drafted by the Dodgers at the 221st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft. Last season, he made his debut with Los Angeles on June 7. His first major league outing was promising, as he did not allow any hits or runs and recorded three strikeouts across two innings.
But, that would be the longest appearance for Robertson with the Dodgers, because his performance declined from there. In his second outing, allowed five hits and three runs in one inning without striking out a batter. Robertson never saw more than two innings per outing again and his ERA never fell below 6.00.
The reliever made nine appearances and was credited with one loss with the Dodgers. Across 10.1 innings on the mound, Robertson posted a 6.10 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Batters averaged a high .370 against the right-hander as he allowed 17 hits and 10 runs.
A few days before the 2023 MLB trade deadline, Robertson was traded by the Dodgers alongside right-handed pitcher Justin Hagenman in exchange for Kiké Hernández. Robertson made seven appearances with the Red Sox before being traded again at the end of the season.
Robertson was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals with right-handed pitcher Victor Santos for left fielder Tyler O’Neill. The Roanoke, Virginia native spent the majority of his time in the minor leagues or on the injured list. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 26 for right elbow inflammation. Robertson was reactivated June 24, but continued to play for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
On Sunday, the Cardinals designated Robertson for assignment. That was when the Angels decided to pick up the reliever. With every new team, Robertson has decreased his ERA, so the move to Anaheim may be beneficial for the young pitcher.
Robertson has less than a year of MLB service time, so he will not qualify for arbitration or free agency any time soon.