Dave Roberts Reacts to Dodgers Re-Signing Key Contributors Recovering From Surgeries

In the final days leading up to Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers holding their first workout of Spring Training, the team re-signed Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández to respective contracts for the 2026 season.

They joined Miguel Rojas in multiple-time World Series champions who the Dodgers have brought back this year. Though, unlike Rojas, Hernández and Phillips are not healthy.

Phillips had Tommy John surgery last June and likely won't be ready to pitch until after the All-Star break. Hernández underwent left elbow surgery in November and is expected to miss roughly the first two months of the season.

Their re-signings nevertheless sit well with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, according to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.

“It’s great,” Roberts said Thursday. “Kiké was excited going through his physical today. Evan is in his throwing program.



“I think it was something that we were optimistic that we were going to get them both done at some point. There was a little trying to make sure how it fits on the roster and all that stuff. But really good. Evan, he missed out last year. Kiké, I didn’t appreciate what he was going through last year, as far as the severity of his injury. But to play through it and not complain was pretty amazing. Excited to get them both back.”

Phillips was limited to just seven appearances last year due to a delayed start because of right shoulder trouble that surfaced in the 2024 postseason and then suffering the elbow injury that required Tommy John.

But he otherwise has been an important member of the Dodgers bullpen since joining the team in 2021. If Phillips is able to get back to being healthy and pitch effectively, it will provide Roberts with another high-leverage option to combine with the likes of Edwin Díaz and possibly Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen.

Phillips already is on the 60-day injured list.

Hernández may very well find himself in the same category before Opening Day. But the Dodgers certainly are well aware of his track record of success in the postseason and value the positional versatility Hernández provides.

Miguel Rojas wanted Kiké Hernández re-signed

Among the comments made during his appearance at DodgerFest at the end of January, Rojas made it clear his hope and expectation was for Hernández to be part of the Dodgers pursuing a three-peat.

"I'm in constant communication with Kiké. I feel like in my mind, I have no doubt that he's going to be back," Rojas said. "But definitely it has something to do with his injury and the stuff he's going through right now. He's not going to be ready until maybe a couple months into the season.

"But I'm crossing my fingers and keeping the hope we're going to have Kiké. We all know how important he is for the clubhouse, for the organization, for the fans, for the city of L.A. He deserves to be here. Michael Jordan couldn't do it without Scottie Pippen and the other guys on that team, Steve Kerr obviously. Same thing with Kobe and the team.

"I feel Kiké is one of those guys that is probably not Michael Jordan but is really important. He's not Shohei Ohtani, he's not Freddie Freeman, but we're all part of this and we've all been a part of this for the last couple years. I would like to have Kiké on my side and I know everybody in this clubhouse would like to have him for next year."

Hernández for all intents and purposes was a lock to re-sign with the Dodgers, and the timing of doing so was connected to players beginning to report for Spring Training and teams therefore having the option to utilize the 60-day injured list.

