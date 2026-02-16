In the final days before the Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers began Spring Training workouts at Camelback Ranch, the team reunited with both Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández on respective one-year contracts.

Phillips' return came on a $6.5 million deal that was made official Feb. 11. Hernández followed suit on Feb. 12 by re-signing for $4.5 million.

Hernández remaining with the Dodgers was widely the expected outcome when he became a free agent for the third year in a row. He again needed to wait until February to gain some clarity for the season, which prompted Hernández to needle Dodgers president of baseball operations.

There was less certainty with Phillips, though mutual interest existed despite the Dodgers choosing to non-tender him last November.

Dodgers starting season without Kiké Hernández, Evan Phillips

While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is pleased to have Hernández and Phillips back with the team, contributions from either player aren't going to come anytime soon.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Hernández and Phillips won't be available to play until the midpoint of the season.

As expected, Dodgers are targeting midseason returns for Kiké Hernández & Evan Phillips per general manager Brandon Gomes. Hernández will start taking swings soon, while the org is looking at Phillips as more of a “deadline acquisition,” in terms of timeline, Gomes said. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) February 15, 2026

There isn't much surprise with Gomes' projection, though Hernández had originally suggested he would possibly only miss the first month of the season. He underwent left elbow surgery after playing through most of

Hernández aggravated his elbow injury on a diving attempt during the National League Championship Series and believes that was largely behind falling short of his usual postseason production at the plate.

Phillips still facing a long recovery was a given considering he had Tommy John surgery just last June. His timeline to return in 2026 presumably played a part in the Dodgers' decision to non-tender Phillips rather than proceed with the arbitration process.

Ironically, MLB Trade Rumors projected Phillips to receive a $6.1 million salary through arbitration. It was thought the Dodgers would possibly re-sign Phillips to a smaller deal.

With his timeline for a return, Phillips conceivably can serve as a de facto high-impact addition for the Dodgers' bullpen at the trade deadline this year. Of course, that will be dependent on the 31-year-old making a successful recovery from Tommy John.

Phillips' importance to the Dodgers could further increase in the wake of Brusdar Graterol still navigating a slow recovery process and Brock Stewart also still being months away from pitching due to his own right shoulder surgery.

