Blue Jays Make Trade, Now Have Bigger Advantage in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Over Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired international bonus pool money. Only Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are being considered by Roki Sasaki.
The organization was considered the dark horse in the Sasaki sweepstakes, but have reportedly outlasted the San Diego Padres. On Friday, the Blue Jays received outfielder Myles Straw, cash, and $2 million in international bonus pool money from the Cleveland Guardians, an indication the team is bulking up their offer to the Japanese phenom.
Following the trade, Toronto now has the upper hand as the organization has more money to offer Sasaki. Their latest move also implies they are preparing for Sasaki's arrival. This comes as somewhat of a surprise as the Dodgers and Padres were touted as the frontrunners to land the 23-year-old pitcher, but the Blue Jays are still very much in the Sasaki sweepstakes.
Now, what does this mean for the Dodgers? Los Angeles is also exploring potential trades as a way to garner more international bonus pool money, but nothing has transpired. However, it's important to note Sasaki is not solely focused on money.
If money had been the main priority for Sasaki, he would have waited to make the jump to MLB once he was age eligible. Since he's considered an international amateur, he is limited to signing a minor-league contract with a signing bonus. Therefore, money doesn't seem to be the deciding factor in this competition.
Sasaki has until Thursday to sign with a team, when his posting window closes, but there is speculation his decision will come at any moment. While the Blue Jays seem to be operating under the pretense of Sasking joining the team, one could say the same about the Dodgers.
Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain provided more insight on the Sasaki sweepstakes in a recent episode of Dodgers Dougout Live.
“What I’ve heard on Roki Sasaki so far is Yoshinobu Yamamoto is playing an important role in whether the Dodgers land him,” McKain said. “Los Angeles has been operating with the confidence that they will sign Sasaki.”
The Dodgers have long been the favorites to sign Sasaki, so there was really never any question whether the organization would be a finalist. But it's not a guarantee the Dodgers will sign Sasaki, especially after the recent moves by Toronto.