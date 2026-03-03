Why the Dodgers are Optimistic Despite Gavin Stone's Setback

The Los Angeles Dodgers have multiple pitchers who are not quite 100% healthy, with Gavin Stone the latest to encounter trouble.

Stone made his 2026 Spring Training debut on Feb. 24. He turned in an encouraging performance by striking out two batters over one scoreless inning in the start. It was Stone's first game since Aug. 31, 2024.

Unfortunately, a bullpen session the next day was followed by Stone experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right shoulder. But manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are feeling a sense of relief after an MRI showed Stone is only dealing with inflammation, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Dave Roberts said Gavin Stone got a scan on his right shoulder, which showed inflammation but not structural damage. “We dodged a bullet,” Roberts said. Stone will be no-throw for a couple weeks. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 3, 2026

Although Stone doesn't appear to have any structural issue with his throwing shoulder, he's no longer a candidate to be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation. It's creating a larger opportunity for the likes of River Ryan and Justin Wrobleski.

Prior to Stone's setback, Roberts had praised Stone's pitching as he and Ryan look to return this year.

"River, the stuff is good. The command early on is not there. It will get better," Roberts said earlier in camp. "But the ball is coming out, so that's good. He's healthy. I think just kind of tightening up the command. Gavin has been really good. Gavin has been further along since his post-surgery, so he's in a good spot."

In addition to Stone, Blake Snell is another Dodgers starter who won't be ready on Opening Day. Snell experienced a return of left shoulder inflammation during the World Series and spent most of the offseason focused on rest and rehab.

Snell has yet to throw off a mound in Spring Training as the Dodgers are prioritizing the long-term outlook of wanting to complete a three-peat this October.

Gavin Stone's shoulder surgery

Stone underwent right shoulder surgery in 2024 to repair his labrum, rotator cuff and capsule. It caused him to miss the entire 2025 season. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Prior to having the season-ending surgery in 2024, Stone went 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA 1.21 WHIP across 25 starts. He was placed on the 15-day injured list in September of that year with an official designation of right shoulder inflammation.

Stone at the time expressed hope, if not confidence, he would be available at some point during the postseason. However, he was transferred to the 60-day IL during the final week of the regular season and eventually had the surgery during the playoffs.