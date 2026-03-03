Clayton Kershaw Answers Question About Future Amid World Baseball Classic Participation

Clayton Kershaw sailed off into the sunset with the Los Angeles Dodgers becoming MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won three World Series in a row from 1998-2000.

But the storybook ending to an 18-year career is adding an epilogue as Kershaw decided to come out of retirement in order to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

While Kershaw is lacing up the cleats once again, he is not entertaining an MLB return, according toBill Shaikin of the L.A. Times.

“I don’t want to,” he said. “You can’t end it better than I did last year. I had a great time last year. It was an absolute blast and honor to be on that team. I think that was the perfect way to end it. Honestly, I don’t know if I would have enough in the tank to pitch for a full season again. I’m really at peace with that decision.



“This is kind of a weird one-off thing, but you can’t really turn down this opportunity. It wasn’t easy to get ready for this, with no motivation for a season, but I actually am in a pretty good spot with my arm. I’ll be fine. If they need me, I’ll be ready.”

When Kershaw announced his retirement decision last year, he explained being at peace with the decision and ready to become fully focused on being a father. During the offseason, Kershaw and his wife Ellen welcomed their fifth child together.

And though the 37-year-old is putting on a uniform once again, Kershaw is doing so as a relief pitcher. It's the role he took on with the Dodgers for the 2025 postseason.

Playing for Team USA is not only a career first for the future Hall of Famer, but Kershaw is getting to reunite with former Dodgers teammate Will Smith.

Clayton Kershaw becoming MLB analyst

NBC Sports announced the hiring of Kershaw, Joey Votto and Anthony Rizzo as MLB analysts.

“We’re excited to welcome Clayton, Anthony and Joey, three stars right off the field who can provide fresh perspective on the players, teams, and everything that makes baseball special,” NBC Sports executive producer and president of production Sam Flood said in a statement.

“We look forward to rolling out some new concepts to take advantage of the unique insights of each analyst, beginning on Opening Day.”

NBC Sports is planning for Kershaw, Rizzo and Votto to work as pregame analysts for their exclusive coverage of all Wild Card Series games. Based on availability, the trio additionally will be in studio for select pregame shows that air prior to "Sunday Night Baseball" games on NBC and Peacock, alongside hosts Bob Costas and Ahmed Fareed.