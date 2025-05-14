Could the Dodgers Send Roki Sasaki to Minor Leagues? Dave Roberts Answers
Roki Sasaki had all the hype this offseason.
His talent and inexpensive price garnered the interest of just about every MLB team.
When the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately signed the Japanese-born free agent pitcher in January, it seemed they had hit the jackpot.
However, Sasaki has not performed as well as he was expected to. The right-hander holds a 4.72 ERA and has allowed 29 hits and 18 runs across 34.1 innings.
He has allowed at least one run in every start. And in his most recent outing, Sasaki did not generate a strikeout, giving up five runs and two home runs in four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
The idea of sending the rookie to the minor leagues to find his footing has crept into the minds of the baseball world. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sasaki would not be sent to the minor leagues, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
“I don’t think that a minor-league stint is in any of our minds right now,” Roberts said. “But I do think that this learning up here is very, very valuable.”
Roberts emphasized that Sasaki will benefit more from regularly facing MLB hitters because the experience will expose the adjustments he needs to make.
“There’s nothing more impactful than going through a particular experience. He’s going through some struggles right now,” Roberts said. “Major-league hitters tell you what adjustments you need to make.”
Roberts believes gaining MLB experience is often more impactful than advice from a coach.
“Coaches can tell you things. He can think some things. But ultimately … you can make adjustments and he will make adjustments given how the hitters respond. I think you learn that by doing that here,” Roberts said.
Even if the Dodgers wanted to send Sasaki to the minor leagues, it would not be ideal considering the influx of pitching injuries they are managing.
Including Sasaki, the Dodgers have five healthy pitchers in the rotation. Meanwhile, 13 pitchers are on the injured list. So for now, Sasaki will work through his struggles in MLB — assuming, of course, he's healthy enough to do that.
