Newly-Signed Dodgers Star Listed as Top Free Agency Winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a clear need heading into free agency.

After failing to secure a reliable closer despite signing Tanner Scott to a lucrative deal ahead of the 2025 season, the Dodgers relied predominantly on starters in the postseason as they fought their way to a second consecutive World Series title. Seeking a do-over, the Dodgers took a big swing in free agency this year, signing former New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract, securing their closer.

"The opportunity to add someone of this caliber to what is already a really talented bullpen was something that we weren't sure was going to come to fruition," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told ESPN, "but I'm really fired up that it did."

The Dodgers aren't the only party involved that is excited about the newly inked contract. Diaz was named one of the 15 winners of MLB free agency by the New York Post.

"He didn't take the five-year Braves offer but got a record closer deal ($23 million per year) to go with the perennially World Series-favored Dodgers," Jon Heyman wrote for the Post.

Diaz held a 1.63 ERA in 2025, with 28 saves. In his ninth season as a pro, he earned his third All-Star selection. Now, Diaz and his iconic walkout song will head out west.

"It's going to be super emotional when the trumpets sound here at Dodger Stadium," Diaz, speaking in Spanish, said at his introductory news conference. "It's going to be something special."

For Diaz, the decision to leave New York, where he spent the past seven years, was not an easy one. Instead of focusing on Diaz, however, the Mets brought in free agent Devin Williams on a three-year deal.

"It wasn't easy," Diaz said of leaving the Mets. "I spent seven years in New York. They treated me really good. They treated me great. I chose the Dodgers because they are a winning organization. I'm looking to win, and I think they have everything to win. Picking the Dodgers was pretty easy."

Diaz will have the opportunity to make his debut March 26, when the Dodgers open the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

