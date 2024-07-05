Dave Roberts Felt Like Dodgers Played Against Babe Ruth This Week
Dodger Stadium turned into Christian Walker's personal launch pad for a three-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks this week.
Walker hit five home runs in the series – one on Tuesday and two each in Diamondbacks wins on Wednesday and Thursday. His Babe Ruth-like heroics led the D-backs to a series win.
He has hit nine home runs in nine games against the Dodgers this season including seven in six games at Dodger Stadium. In 42 career games at Chavez Ravine, Walker has 19 home runs.
“We just don’t make good pitches against him. That’s just the bottom line,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “You hang a changeup or (leave) a fastball middle-middle, he’s going to do that and obviously he feels really comfortable in the box against us.
“He’s Babe Ruth against us.”
In his last five games at Dodger Stadium, Walker has reached base 15 times with 11 hits and nine for extra bases including seven home runs. According to OptaStats, only one other player in MLB history has reached all of those statistics in a five-game span at the same road ballpark in one season — Lou Gehrig at Cleveland’s League Park in 1930.
“He’s killed us. He’s killed us the last whatever – his whole career,” Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said. “It’s pretty frustrating.”
Walker is set to become a free agent after this season and after this series, Dodgers fans might want to keep tabs on his flight tracker to make sure he signs with a team outside of the division and maybe the National League entirely.