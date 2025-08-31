Dave Roberts Not Happy With Dodgers Following Series Loss to Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his frustration with the Dodgers' lineup after another uninspiring loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Dodgers have failed to generate any meaningful offense against the D-backs this weekend, scoring just once through two games against their divisional opponents after a convincing sweep over the Cincinnati Reds during the week.
“Those guys earned the win,” Roberts said. “But I can also say, in some parts, we gave it away. We beat ourselves. This is a tough one. I just really can’t excuse it or rationalize it, I guess.”
The Dodgers have struggled for consistent offense over the last week or so, as this isn't the first time they've been absolutely shut down by starting pitchers who aren't having the best seasons. Before Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez threw gems against the Dodgers Friday and Saturday, the San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish and Nestor Cortes kept them quiet last week.
All four pitchers had an ERA higher than 5.00 entering their matchup against the Dodgers.
“I can’t (explain that),” Roberts said. “Every day, I write the lineup down and I feel good about the guys that we’re running out there. It comes to having a plan. And when you have an opportunity to take good at-bats, you gotta do your job.
“The pitchers that we faced, that you referenced, haven’t been having good years. Any given night, any pitcher can throw out a good one. You can only tip your cap so many times. I still feel like our guys are better, but all that matters is how you perform. And against those guys, they got the best of us.”
The Padres won the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins, bringing them just one game behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The Dodgers look to keep their division lead and salvage a win from their series against the Diamondbacks in the final game of the series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers on Sunday, and will hope his performance can prevent the Dodgers from suffering a sweep at the hands of the D-backs.
