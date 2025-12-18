Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Has High Hopes for 2026 After Stellar Postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu revealed his lofty hopes for 2026 after winning the Japan Professional Sports Grand Prize for his performances in 2025.

The Japan Professional Sports Grand Prize is an annual award given to a sports player or team by the Japan Professional Sports Association. Shohei Ohtani has won the award two times, in 2016 and 2018.

"I hope to surpass my best season every year, and this year I was able to experience many different things and felt a lot of personal growth," Yamamoto said. "I want to do my best to show the fans an even more improved version of myself."

Yamamoto had a solid rookie season in MLB, posting a 3.00 ERA through 18 starts and recording a solid postseason campaign during which he started four games and posted a 3.86 ERA. On top of his solid individual season, the Dodgers won the World Series.

The right-hander improved after a stellar first season, though, and placed third in Cy Young voting in 2025. He had a 2.49 ERA through 30 starts this season, striking out 201 batters in 173.2 innings pitched. His postseason performances improved as well, as he led the Dodgers to another World Series win with a 1.45 ERA through 37.1 innings pitched.

He threw back-to-back complete games in the postseason, becoming the first player to do so since Curt Schilling threw three straight with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.

Yamamoto won the World Series MVP award, making three appearances throughout the seven-game series. He allowed just two runs through 17.2 innings pitched, and closed the final game of the series without a full day of rest. On top of his World Series MVP, Yamamoto earned his first All-Star selection.

If Yamamoto continues to trend in the right direction, he will be one of MLB's best pitchers and could very well win the Cy Young award, the biggest trophy missing from his crowded cabinet.

Yamamoto will look to carry his momentum from a stellar postseason into the 2026 season, where he will look to win his first Cy Young as well as a third World Series with the Dodgers.

